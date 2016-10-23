Disease fears as Kirinyaga towns hit by water shortage

By GEORGE MUNENE

An acute shortage of water has hit three major towns in Kirinyaga County, raising fears of disease.

Kerugoya, Kutus and Ngurubani residents said they have to fetch cooking and drinking water from the contaminated Thiba and Rwamuthambi rivers.

They said an outbreak of typhoid, cholera and diarrhoea was likely in the area.

A survey by the Nation established that hotels are the most affected, with toilets and kitchens stinking.

“There is no water in the residential estates and hotels,” Ms Carol Waithera said. “We usually go without water for a whole day because the taps are dry.”

Ms Jane Munene warned: “Residents are using dirty water from rivers and there could be an outbreak of water-borne diseases.”

The residents told Kirinyaga Water and Sanitation Company to ensure proper water rationing.

“There is no proper water rationing, and that is why there isn’t enough water for everyone,” a resident said.

But the water company’s officials absolved themselves of blame, with one saying: “The problem is in almost all parts of Kenya. Water levels have gone down due to the prolonged dry spell and that is why there is very little water in towns.”