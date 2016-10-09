By BRUHAN MAKONG

More by this Author

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale wants regional balance to be observed in the distribution of top Judiciary jobs.

Speaking in Wajir on Saturday, Mr Duale said the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) should ensure equity in the appointment if Supreme Court judges.

He said the deputy Chief Justice should not be from the same region as the Chief Justice [or] other members [of the Supreme Court].

“I want to tell the Judicial Service Commission that the seven judicial posts should reflect the face of Kenya.

“That lady that you will appoint [as] the deputy Chief Justice should be from a different region from those already appointed. There must be regional balance,” said Mr Duale.

If JSC fails "to do as expected”, he warned, Parliament will reject the nominees.

The Garissa Township MP was speaking in Ademassajidaward in Wajir West during a fundraiser for a madrassa.

Mr Duale condemned Al-Shabaab for misusing the Islamic religion by killing in its name.

“We are against Al-Shabaab killing other Kenyans. They think they can divide our nation on the basis of [religion].

“I want to assure you (Al-Shabaab) that we as Kenyans, together with the president, will stand together in the fight against terrorism. We cannot be divided by your actions,” he added.

He urged Muslim leaders to stand against terrorism by giving proper teachings to the youth.