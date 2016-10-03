Elders to boycott meeting on Ntimama’s successor

By RUTH MBULA

By AGGREY OMBOKI

Maasai elders from Narok and Kajiado have threatened to boycott a meeting to anoint the community’s new spokesman following the death of former leader William ole Ntimama.

Even though the date of the meeting has not yet been announced, it is expected to draw members from Samburu, Kajiado, Narok and parts of Baringo counties who will also deliberate on other issues affecting the community.

The meeting is also expected to discuss how to resolve some of the historical injustices that have dogged the community including land.

During Mr Ntimama’s burial at his Motonyi home, Narok Senator Stephen ole Ntutu had announced that all leaders would meet after two weeks to forge the way forward for the community.

“Those who are eying the position should be patient. The community will sit in three weeks’ time to appoint Ntimama’s successor,” he told mourners who included President Uhuru Kenyatta and retired President Moi.

Similar sentiments were also made by former Tanzanian Prime Minister Edward Lowassa, who asked Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery to mobilise the Maasai across the borders to discuss matters affecting the community.

Mr Lowassa’s remarks seemed to be an endorsement of Mr Nkaissery to take up the mantle.

However, speaking in Kilgoris Town on Friday during a political rally that was attended by Cord leader Raila Odinga, some elders from the region said they do not recognise Mr Nkaissery, terming him a betrayer.

“We do not know which Maasais he represents when we all know how Maasais have been oppressed in his regime as security chief,” said Mr Maranga ole Otuny, an elder.

Mr Otuny said Mr Nkaissery and some Narok leaders had been trying to earn favour from Mr Lowassa.

“Let him know we will not attend that meeting. We knew the late Ntimama as a selfless leader and Nkaissery cannot match him.”

Kajiado County youth leader John ole Ketora also shared the same sentiments.

“We are disappointed with Mr Nkaissery as he does not represent our interests,” said Mr Ketora.

The succession battle has also assumed party lines, with Mr Nkaissery, and to a lesser extent Kajiado South MP Katoo ole Metito, viewed as President Kenyatta’s point-men in Maasailand while Kajiado Central MP Memusi ole Kanchori and Kajiado Governor David ole Nkedienye seen as Mr Odinga’s point-men in the region.

At the same time, some elected leaders from the county have told off Mr Odinga over what they termed as divisive politics three days after he toured Narok County.

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, woman representative Soipan Kudate, Kilgoris MP Gideon Konchella accused Mr Odinga of incitement when he toured the county telling him that Narok residents were peace-loving and keen on development.