Ethiopia to help recover animals stolen from Marsabit

By KEN BETT

More by this Author

A security team from Ethiopia has promised to help Kenya recover livestock stolen by bandits in Darade Village in North Horr, Marsabit County, on Monday.

The raiders killed a teenage herder before stealing the animals.

North Horr Deputy County Commissioner Job Kemei held a meeting with an Ethiopian security team from the Omarate South region on Wednesday.

The security teams from the two countries discussed frequent conflict over grazing grounds.

The meeting was also attended by North Horr MP Chachu Ganya and Marsabit Police Commander Ben Kogo.

Mr Kemei said 300 goats were stolen on Monday.

Related Content MARSABIT: Residents call for end to banditry

He said the bandits fled towards the southern part of Ethiopia.

“We had a fruitful peace meeting between our security team and representatives from southern Ethiopia as well as elders from Gabra and Dasanach communities.

“Ethiopian officials promised to recover the stolen livestock and arrest the raiders,’’ said Mr Kemei said.

The meeting took place at Illeret, about 600 kilometres from Marsabit town.

On Tuesday residents from the affected village held a peaceful protest over insecurity and accused the government of not doing enough to deal with it.