By BENSON AMADALA

Former Kanu chairman for Lurambi in Kakamega county Basil Khalumi died on Thursday after an attack by a swarm of bees at his rural home.

Butsotso Central Chief Patrick Imbiakha said the bees attacked the deceased, his wife and children after birds rattled a hive.

Villagers alerted police officers but they were forced to keep a safe distance after they were overwhelmed by the swarm of bees.

“We tried to spray some chemicals to drive away the bees but that did not work,” said Mr Imbiakha.

Charles Mukoshi, a younger brother of Mr Khalumi said the bees had entered the roof of the house and had been living there without harming anyone.

Mr Khalumi, 74, served as director of the collapsed Mumias Outgrowers Company before he suffered a stroke and was recuperating at home.

“My brother was helpless due to his medical condition and could not ran for help when the bees came attacking,” said Mr Mukoshi.

Mr Khalumi was rushed to Kakamega County hospital for treatment after villagers managed to control the bees but he was pronounced dead on arrival at the facility.

Dr James Akhonya said the patient was swollen all over his body after being stung by the bees.

“He had been stung in the nose and mouth and that could have led to breathing problems” said Dr Ahonya.

Mr Khalumi is remembered as a staunch Kanu supporter. His wife and children survived the attack.