Exam marking will be done properly - Matiang'i

The Education cabinet secretary has said special measures have been put in place to ensure the marking of this year's Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) is above board.

He said the process must be done the right way to promote credibility and fairness.

“Marking of the answer sheets will be our phase two of ensuring credibility. I won’t go into details about how it will be done but we have put in place very good planning of ensuring results are sincere and not interfered with by anybody,” Dr Matiang’i said during an impromptu stop at Tiwi Primary School, Kwale County, on Thursday.

Dr Fred Matiang'i added that no examination leakages have occurred, attributing the outcome to the new system of administering exams.

He said that examination materials, which were stored in containers, were not tampered with and all facilitators such as head teachers and supervisors were ethical.

“Our new system of administering exams and measures is working, has been successful and there have been no leakages so far. Head teachers have been committed from the start by waking up early and going to collection centres at deputy county commissioners’ offices,” he said.

The CS said the purpose of officials moving around schools during the exam period is to assess how the new system was working.

Education officials from the ministry and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) have been supervising the administration of KCPE exams this week.

He noted that they are gathering data on the distribution of exams, challenges experienced and collecting feedback from teachers and head teachers.

“We have discovered that some sub-counties are larger than others and may need to have two collection centres during the administration of the next national exams.

The CS said that they are going to repeat the tours during administration of KCSE exams next week.

Candidates completed their KCPE exams at 11am on Thursday with the social studies and religious education paper.

Dr Matiang'i thereafter visited Tiwi Girls Secondary School where he advised KCSE candidates to revise and not to allow anyone to deceive them with leaked examinations.