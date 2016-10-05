Famine fears as severe drought grips Marsabit

By KEN BETT

Marsabit residents risk severe hunger if it does not rain soon, Deputy Governor Omar Abdi Ali has warned.

Mr Abdi, who chaired a meeting of the county steering group at a Marsabit hotel on Tuesday, appealed to stakeholders to help mitigate the situation before it becomes critical.

He said drought in the county had worsened affecting pastoralists due to lack of water and pasture.

The deputy governor added that unless the rains come to the area soon "things will get worst". It has not rained in Marsabit for the past five months

Marsabit County Commissioner Magu Mutindika urged stakeholders to work as a team to control the situation.

He told the meeting, organized by the National Drought Management Authority, to assess the drought situation in the county that there was a need for herders to share available resources amicably.

Marsabit County drought coordinator Golicha Guyo said a task force comprising the departments of education, agriculture, livestock, water and national security would ensure, by providing food, water and hay, that no human or animal life is lost.