GSU officer shot dead by colleague in Lamu

A senior General Service Unit (GSU) police officer was shot dead by his junior colleagues at their camp in Lamu on Monday night.

Lamu East OCPD reported that Sergeant David Gitonga was going back to the Basuba GSU Camp at around 11.45pm when he was challenged by his junior colleagues who were manning the camp but he failed to stop.

He was shot in the neck and died on the spot.

The shooting was confirmed by the camp commander Chief Inspector Chesaina.