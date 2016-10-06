By ABDIMALIK HAJIR

More by this Author

As the World Teachers’ Day was marked on Wednesday, tutors in Garissa County said they have nothing celebrate.

The tutors said they work in poor conditions and have been waiting for a raise in salaries which has seen them strike numerous times.

Speaking during celebrations to mark the day organised by an aspirant for the Garissa woman representative’s seat Fatuma Kinsi, the teachers lamented that they have been overburdened with a lot of work but get little pay.

Kenya Primary Schools Head Teachers Association Garissa branch chairman Huusien Dubat said teachers in the county will only rejoice when non-local teachers who left following the 2015 Garissa University attack return.

He took issue with Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary-general Wilson Sossion whom he accused of inciting tutors to leave the area after he describe the region as ‘hostile’ to them.

“Teachers are overburdened and the government has done little to improve their conditions of living.

“As teachers we have nothing to celebrate.