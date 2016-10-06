By EUNICE KILONZO

Garissa County has been awarded for its efforts to increase deliveries in health facilities through shelters for mothers who come from far-flung areas and cash to traditional birth attendants.

This saw deliveries increase from 36 per cent in 2013 to 45 per cent in 2015, according to the Best Practices Report FY 2014/2015.

The “Best Practices Awards’ top prize by the Ministry of Health (MoH) recognises the innovations by the county which also reduce maternal deaths as maternal shelters which are close to a health facility for expectant mothers from far areas where they get medical care awaiting delivery.

The county is ranked among the top 15 counties with high maternal mortality rate.

Mothers who deliver in health facilities are provided with a MAMA Kit (which costs about Sh300) which comes with a mosquito net, powder, soap, a basin and toiletries.

The county learnt this method of improving maternal health after visiting Karamoja in Uganda.

Health Sector Monitoring and Evaluation Unit at MoH Dr Isabel Maina: “Counties are at different levels but the issues of maternal health are some of the priorities, and some of these innovations encourage hospital deliveries, this reduces complications and neonatal deaths.”

Further, mothers have an option of delivering using birth cushions that are specially designed to allow for birthing by squatting which is the traditional way of delivery.

FREE MATERNITY

Dr Maina said free maternity services has offered a platform for these innovations to be integrated — especially in counties with high maternal mortality burden — as they are “simple and localised.”

“Other counties can learn from Garissa for instance, and come up with such small efforts will be additive for mothers and children,” she added.

Further, Garissa County gives incentives — Sh200 — to traditional birth attendants and community health extension workers for each mother they take to a health facility for delivery. The practice is sustained using the free maternity reimbursement money.

The traditional birth attendants can be present during delivery “for moral support” and in some cases assist the skilled worker in the delivery.

The Community Health Extension Workers are assigned 20 households each and are able to tell when one is in need of medical attention. They are also connected to the chiefs, who provide security in case of a referral.

The county also uses WhatsApp messaging — available in most smart phones — to connect health facilities and facilitate communication in case of stock outs and need for referral.

SECOND POSITION

Embu County came in second for using a WhatsApp group where sub-county health facilities report on the status of the health commodities in their facilities such as drugs. If one facility has excess products they can redistribute to those about to stock out.

Embu County tied with the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in this second position.

MTRH was awarded for providing specialised 24-hour trauma and accidents treatment services easing the congestion in the surgical ward.

In turn, trauma operations increased from 600 to 800 according to the Best Practices Report FY 2014/2015.