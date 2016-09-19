By GEORGE MUNENE

Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi has said he will become a preacher once he retires from active politics.

Mr Ndathi told worshipers at St Paul's Kibingoti Anglican Church in Ndia constituency on Sunday that he was an ardent reader of the Bible and that he loves serving God.

"When I quit politics, I will be a preacher and [I will help] win lost souls," said Mr Ndathi, amid prolonged laughter from the worshipers.

Mr Ndathi insisted that he is a born-again Christian and that there was nothing as good as serving God.

"Once I serve my two terms in office I will take up the Bible and preach to the people of God. I will be at the pulpit," said Mr Ndathi.

However, Mr Ndathi told those who are eyeing the Kirinyaga governor’s seat to brace themselves for a bruising political battle.

"There are people who have come out to oppose me. I want to tell them that I'm fully prepared to face them at the ballot box. It will not be an easy ride for them," said Mr Ndathi.

JUBILEE NOMINATIONS

He said the Jubilee Party nominations will be free and fair and contestants thinking that they will automatically get the party’s ticket are mistaken.

"Some aspirants think they will be favoured and get a direct Jubilee Party nomination to run for the seat of governor in the region. They will be shocked," he said.

He called on foes seeking to dislodge him in the next elections to pray first as it will not be an easy ride.

"Getting elected as a governor is an uphill task. My opponents will sweat profusely and lose miserably," said Mr Ndathi.

Aspirants for the Kirinyaga governor's seat include former Devolution Cabinet secretary Anne Waiguru, Kirinyaga Central MP Gachoki Gitari and economist Bedan Kagai.

SUPPORT UHURU'S RE-ELECTION

The governor called on residents to support President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2017 elections.

"When elections come, you should turn out in large numbers and vote for President Kenyatta," he said.

Mr Ndathi dismissed claims that his government had not achieved much in terms of development.

He said his government had built 20 dispensaries and awarded Sh180 million in bursaries to needy secondary school and college students.

"We have also constructed modern Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) toilets [and] markets and provided clean drinking water in the semi-arid Mwea Sub-County and other areas.

“There are many more projects we have started and completed in the region and residents should not listen to false claims being peddled by my critics," said Mr Ndathi.

He told those eyeing his seat to first give him a chance to serve the residents.

"They should leave me alone to deliver and wait until campaigns are officially announced and my seat becomes vacant.