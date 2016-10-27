Governor appeals for help in feeding residents

By LUCAS BARASA

Hunger in Marsabit could worsen in the next one week if it does not rain, Governor Ukur Yatani said.

Governor Yatani said the county administration needs support to tackle the problem.

“We are appealing for help as the situation is dire,” Mr Yatani told journalists at his office in Marsabit Town.

He said a meeting will be held on Friday where an assessment report on the state of affairs will be submitted to a committee to chart the way forward.

“The situation is quite bad. We had dispatched an assessment team to the ground and they would give their report on Friday for action,” He said.

The meeting will look at issues such as malnutrition and livestock prices.

He urged the National Drought Management Authority, World Food Programme, the UN and other donors to supply food, water and drugs to the county.