The county bosses also have the daunting task of reducing the number of staff.

In Kisumu, Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o is on the receiving end for his failure to relocate the Kachok dumpsite.

Second term governors struggle to explain their failure to deliver on mega projects promised in their first terms in office.

Council of Governors chairman Josphat Nanok Monday said the county bosses will in 2018 focus on service delivery.

By SILAS APOLLO

More by this Author

Governors have promised to give priority to development projects this year as they race against time to deliver on promises made during campaigns.

So far, a majority of the 47 governors have fallen short in delivering on their 100 days in office pledges, including the filling of key vacancies through appointments and the provision of basic services.

This is besides a bloated work force and wrangles pitting various leaders, which have been blamed for stalling the provision of key services in the counties.

The regional governments have also suffered a consistent poor funding from the National Treasury, what the governors said they want to correct.

SERVICE DELIVERY

Council of Governors chairman Josphat Nanok Monday said the county bosses will in 2018 focus on service delivery.

The governors, he said, will also strive to share resources and power equitably through fair representation in various county positions.

“Through devolution, Kenya is able to spread opportunities and development to every village within her border,” Mr Nanok said in his New Year message.

“We must ensure that devolution remains the vehicle that delivers the people’s aspirations.”

And as some of the second term governors struggle to explain their failure to deliver on mega projects promised in their first terms in office, their newly-sworn in colleagues have been put to task on the non-delivery of the 100-day promises.

KISUMU

In Kisumu, Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o is on the receiving end for his failure to relocate the Kachok dumpsite, setting up of the city management board, all which he promised to deliver in his 100 days in office.

The relocation of the dumpsite has been stopped by the court.

His colleagues in Narok, Homa Bay, Siaya, Kisii and Busia, all who are serving their second terms, are finding it hard to explain why they have failed to deliver on key promises they made in their previous terms in office.

Narok County government, for instance, signed nine deals worth Sh53 billion with investors in 2015, most of which are yet to kick off.

The case is the same in Kisii which is yet to build a sugar factory it promised residents, a fruit company in Busia and upgrading of markets in Homa Bay.