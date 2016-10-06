Govt bans parallel meetings between a governor and his rival

Thursday October 6 2016

Marsabit governor Ukur Yattani and County

Marsabit governor Ukur Yattani and County Commissioner Magu Mutindika during the Madaraka day celebrations at Marsabit stadium on June 1,2016. The government on Wednesday banned parallel meetings between the governor and his rival, National Hospital Insurance Fund boss Mohamud Ali. PHOTO | KEN BETT | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The events were slated for Bubisa trading centre, some 70 km from Marsabit town on Saturday.
  • Marsabit County commissioner Magu Mutindika said the two parties will have to apply for permits afresh.
Advertisement
By KEN BETT
More by this Author

The Government has banned parallel political rallies organized by two Marsabit gubernatorial aspirants following threats of chaos.

Marsabit County Security and Intelligence Committee ordered that Walqabana Peace and Development women group fundraiser that was to be presided over by National Hospital Insurance Fund boss Mohamud Ali and Governor Ukur Yattani’s rally be put off. The events were slated to occur at Bubisa trading centre, approximately 70 km from Marsabit town on Saturday.

Marsabit county commissioner Magu Mutindika said the meetings will be banned until further notice adding that it could trigger violence among the supporters of the two politicians.

He said the security committee met on Wednesday to evaluate the security due to double booking of the venue.
“We have banned both meetings in Bubisa slated for Saturday October 8, the two can’t go on as planned since a gubernatorial aspirant and an incumbent can't lead parallel rallies at the same venue. Their supporters could end up fighting,’’ he said in his office yesterday.

Mr Mutindika said the two parties will have to apply for permits afresh.

He added that security personnel will be deployed to Bubisa on Saturday to ensure total compliance with the directive.