By KEN BETT

The Government has banned parallel political rallies organized by two Marsabit gubernatorial aspirants following threats of chaos.

Marsabit County Security and Intelligence Committee ordered that Walqabana Peace and Development women group fundraiser that was to be presided over by National Hospital Insurance Fund boss Mohamud Ali and Governor Ukur Yattani’s rally be put off. The events were slated to occur at Bubisa trading centre, approximately 70 km from Marsabit town on Saturday.

Marsabit county commissioner Magu Mutindika said the meetings will be banned until further notice adding that it could trigger violence among the supporters of the two politicians.

He said the security committee met on Wednesday to evaluate the security due to double booking of the venue.

“We have banned both meetings in Bubisa slated for Saturday October 8, the two can’t go on as planned since a gubernatorial aspirant and an incumbent can't lead parallel rallies at the same venue. Their supporters could end up fighting,’’ he said in his office yesterday.

Mr Mutindika said the two parties will have to apply for permits afresh.