The Jubilee government is committed to meet the two-thirds gender principle, Youth and Gender Affairs Principal Secretary Zainabu Hussein has said.

She reiterated the Jubilee administration’s commitment to the one third gender rule regarding employment in the public service to ensure fairness.

“There is no better time to be a youth and a woman in this country , this is the first time in history of this country where Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) are headed by women.

KPA is headed by managing director Catherine Mturi-Wairi, and KAM by chief executive Mrs Phyllis Wakiaga.

Among Principal Secretaries, fifteen out of 41 posts are held by women, representing 37 per cent,’’ she said.

She also heaped praises on Cabinet secretaries Judy Wakhungu (Environment and Natural Resources) and Amina Mohamed (Foreign Affairs).

HUDUMA CENTRE

She said the Marsabit Huduma Centre is 70 per cent complete and is expected to be launched by Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Sicily Kariuki in the coming months.

The principal secretary said the centre would enable residents of Marsabit to access essential government services with ease and without delay.

At the same time the PS revealed that Sh70 million from Uwezo fund has been disbursed to the youth while Women Enterprise Fund has seen women in the county receive Sh21 million, a figure she said was far below expectations compared to other parts of the country.

Urging women and youth in rural areas to apply for the interest free loans through Uwezo and WEF, Ms Hussein decried low absorption of the kitties and asked for concerted effort to reverse the trend.