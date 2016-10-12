By KALUME KAZUNGU

The national government has spent more than Sh800 million to equip two main hospitals in Lamu County with advanced modern health equipment in the Tiba Mashinani Programme.

The Sh38 billion project by the national government was launched in 2013 as a step towards ensuring Kenyans have access to uninterrupted, quality specialized health services in all the 47 counties.

Addressing the public at Faza Island in Lamu East on Tuesday, Health Principal Secretary Dr Nicholas Muraguri said the government’s target is to ensure the equipment is put to use by early next year.

Dr Muraguri said the national government had already equipped the King Fahad County Hospital with advanced equipment that cost Sh430 million while Sh380 million were used to purchase equipment that were sent to the Faza Sub-County hospital earlier this year.

The equipment includes digital x-ray systems, high dependency Unit beds, theatre equipment, ultra sound machines, digital mammography units, cancer diagnosis machines, dialysis machines, lab and maternity equipment among others.

Lamu Deputy Governor Eric Mugo who spoke at the same event praised efforts by both the county and national governments in ensuring quality health care for citizens.

Mr Mugo said the county has a hard time improving the health sector and particularly hiring specialists due to lack of funds.

Lamu East MP Mr Athman Sharif called on the national government to increase their support and help the county government to hire more health specialists.