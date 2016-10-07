By KALUME KAZUNGU

The national government will this month deploy more than 200 Kenya Police Reservists (KPR) officers to more than 10 villages in Boni Forest, Lamu County, where a multiagency security operation is being conducted.

Operation “Linda Boni” director Mr James Ole Serian said each of the villages will receive at least 20 KPR officers in a move aimed at enhancing security and enable people to live without fear.

He was speaking when he met the Boni community at Hindi Complex on Thursday to brief them on the operation.

Mr Serian said villages where the KPR will be deployed include Pandanguo, Jima, Nyongoro, Kaisari, Nyatha, Milimani, Basuba, Mangai, Mararani, Kiangwe, Bodhei Junction and areas along the Lamu-Somalia border.

Mr Serian was, however, quick to say that bigger and more largely populated villages like Pandanguo, Basuba, Mangai and Bodhei will receive 40 KPR officers each.

He said the government will soon arm all the KPR officers in the county with modern guns and other items to enable them effectively deal with crime and insecurity.

He also said the national government will also ensure that all schools that had been closed down owing to security concerns are re-opened by January next year so that children from the affected Boni community can also go on with learning.

TEACHERS FLED

For the last two years, more than 400 Basuba Ward pupils have been forced to stay at home after the five schools in the area were closed due to insecurity, with teachers fleeing the area.

“We want to ensure every village in the Linda Boni operation zone is well secured. Our forces are still continuing with the operation but we still feel there is need to deploy at least 20 KPR officers in all villages so that they can work with our forces to ensure security.