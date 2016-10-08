Mr Sunkuli said he recently launched solar equipment that will be used for training in 10 technical training institutes across the country to boost use of renewable energy.

“We recently launched equipment for solar heating and solar power supply as part of the program by the government in contributing towards low emissions technologies rather than using ozone depleting technologies.

POWER TO SCHOOLS

We’re using the most environmentally sound technologies of solar energy to provide solar heating and power supply for various installations and especially to support digital learning programme in Kenya we use the solar energy as well as other renewable energy,’’ he said.

The PS pointed out that solar energy has been tapped to supply power to schools in Marsabit County that are out of reach from the national grid.

During the event, 72 Standard One pupils received the tablets following successful setting up of the solar-powered installation site intended at assisting the young to embrace technology to better their lives.

Mr Sunkuli added that the government is now set to roll out the programme in 10 schools every week in each county across the country starting next week.

He said 343 gadgets have been supplied to four pilot schools in the county adding that plans are underway to supply remaining 134 primary schools.

At the same time, he asked the locals to position themselves to reap from the benefits that are set to originate from megaprojects being implemented by the government in the region that include tarmacking of the Isiolo-Moyale road.