Govt to tap solar energy in arid counties for use in schools
Saturday October 8 2016
The government says it will exploit solar energy potential in Marsabit and other arid and semi-arid counties for affordable and safe energy.
Environment Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli said the government will tap renewable energy to realise the digital literacy programme (DLP) and protect the environment.
Commissioning the DLP project at Korr primary school, Marsabit County on Friday, Mr Sunkuli said the government was undertaking a programme on renewable energy with emphasise for solar for heating and power supply.
Mr Sunkuli said he recently launched solar equipment that will be used for training in 10 technical training institutes across the country to boost use of renewable energy.
“We recently launched equipment for solar heating and solar power supply as part of the program by the government in contributing towards low emissions technologies rather than using ozone depleting technologies.
POWER TO SCHOOLS
We’re using the most environmentally sound technologies of solar energy to provide solar heating and power supply for various installations and especially to support digital learning programme in Kenya we use the solar energy as well as other renewable energy,’’ he said.
The PS pointed out that solar energy has been tapped to supply power to schools in Marsabit County that are out of reach from the national grid.
During the event, 72 Standard One pupils received the tablets following successful setting up of the solar-powered installation site intended at assisting the young to embrace technology to better their lives.
Mr Sunkuli added that the government is now set to roll out the programme in 10 schools every week in each county across the country starting next week.
He said 343 gadgets have been supplied to four pilot schools in the county adding that plans are underway to supply remaining 134 primary schools.
At the same time, he asked the locals to position themselves to reap from the benefits that are set to originate from megaprojects being implemented by the government in the region that include tarmacking of the Isiolo-Moyale road.
INCREASED TRADE
He said the government was working out modalities of having smooth flow of goods between Ethiopia and Kenya and asked them to take advantage of increased trade expected form the developed infrastructure.
He also underlined the gains anticipated from the equalisation fund and asked devolved units to use the funds to address socio-economic needs of the locals especially provision of water.