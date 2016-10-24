By HENRY NYARORA

A primary school headteacher in Nyamira County on Tuesday was fined Sh140,000 or serve 42 months in jail for failing to register pupils for this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination.

Daniel Kerosi, the head of Oscar Landa Academy in Manga Sub-County, appeared before Nyamira Principal Magistrate Eunice Nyutu and pleaded guilty to seven counts of obtaining money from seven parents by false pretences contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code.

He was accused that on diverse dates between January and March this year in Sengreri village, with the intent to defraud, he obtained Sh1,300 from each parent by falsely pretending that he would register their children for the exam, a fact he knew was false.

He pleaded guilty to all the counts he faced.

State Counsel Emma Okok told the court that the complainants discovered that their children had not been registered when they checked the Kenya National Examination Council Nominal Roll on October 17.

“When they checked the Nominal Roll, they found names of [their] children missing. The accused was arrested and taken to Miriri AP post and later to Manga police station,” Ms Okok said.

She added that detectives from the Nyamira Police Division took over the matter and charged the accused with the offence.

The teacher pleaded for a light punishment, saying he was remorseful and was willing to return the money he obtained from the complainants.