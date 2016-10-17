I do not regret leaving Jubilee Party- governor says

By KALUME KAZUNGU

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy has said he does not feel remorse about shifting camp to Amani National Congress (ANC) from Jubilee Party where he will seek re-election next year.

Lamu East MP Athman Sharif differed with the governor in public over the move and which party the residents should support in the 2017 General Election.

Both leaders were elected through UDF in 2013, but after the party was dissolved they said they have moved to the President Kenyatta-led party.

ANC is led by Musalia Mudavadi.

However, two weeks ago, Mr Timamy decided to decamp from Jubilee Party (JP) saying competition for nominations will be stiffer because many are likely to contest for various posts through it.

Nonetheless, addressing a gathering at Faza Social Hall in Lamu East at the weekend, Mr Sharif openly campaigned for JP calling on residents to back it since the Jubilee government has initiated development projects in the county.

“We had various regimes of government in this country but [they] failed to address the challenges that the Lamu people were facing. Lamu was marginalized for the past 50 years of independence.

"After the Jubilee government ascended to power in 2013 Lamu has been enjoying the national cake. We are happy to get electricity in Lamu through the Jubilee government. I call on leaders and residents to work with the jubilee administration for the benefit of this county,” Mr Sharif said.

Conversely, Governor Timamy dismissed the legislator's statements telling the residents to vote for good leadership, not political parties.