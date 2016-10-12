By RAPHAEL WANJALA

The Bungoma County government has been faulted for passing a law allowing the sale and consumption of illicit brews.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho Tuesday said it was wrong for the devolved unit to try and contradict the Constitution.

Speaking after meeting Bungoma County Commissioner Joshua Chepchieng, Dr Kibicho stated that the law had outlawed the sale and drinking of busaa and any law that stated otherwise was null and void.

“We understand that Bungoma has created a law allowing the sale and drinking of busaa. That is not acceptable. No county can create a law that can contradict the laws of the country,” he said.

Dr Kibicho stated that busaa is still regarded as an illicit brew and therefore there can be no reason to justify the sale of the illicit brew.

He said the Act passed by the County Government should be crushed as it was an illegality.

The PS added that the government would not relent in the fight against illicit brews.

He said the country was governed by a set of laws and that no county can be allowed to create laws that go around the national law.

STANDARD SPECIFICATIONS

Dr Kibicho said busaa was still an illegal drink until it passes the standard specifications for human consumption through relevant agencies.

“Busaa must first pass the standard specifications set out. It must meet health, preservation and manufacturing standards and be certified by KEBS without which it will remain illegal,” he said.

The Bungoma County Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, 2015, was officially launched by Governor Ken Lusaka on March 3 this year, after being gazetted. The county assembly passed the law in late 2015.

Mr Lusaka said the law will regulate production, sale, distribution and consumption of traditional brews and other alcoholic beverages.

He said traders in the business will have to apply for licences from sub-county committees and be cleared by public health officers before selling the brew at market centre as opposed to residential homes as was the norm in the past.

''The law clearly stipulates the parameters for selling the traditional brews and other alcoholic beverages and clearly stipulates the drinking time from 5pm to 11pm during weekdays and 2pm to 5pm on weekends'' said Lusaka.