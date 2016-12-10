Ahadi Kenya to donate food ahead of Christmas

By VIVIAN JEBET

Ahadi Kenya Trust and Lotto foundation will donate foodstuff to poor families nationwide.

Food will be distributed in Isiolo, Turkana, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Kilifi, Kwale, Tharaka Nithi, West Pokot and Migori counties.

Distributing food to households in Chumvi Yere, Isiolo County, on Friday, Ahadi Kenya CEO Stanley Kamau said the food will enable them welcome Christmas comfortably.

He also gave out 600 shoes.

Mr Kamau also said security will not be realized if communities are poor, uneducated and unemployed.

He also donated a motorcycle ambulance to the county.

He was accompanied by Governor Godana Doyo’s wife, Madina.