Ahadi Kenya to donate food ahead of Christmas

Sunday December 11 2016

Ahadi Kenya

Ahadi Kenya CEO Stanley Kamau presents a solar lamp to Hellen Obado (center), wife of Migori Governor Okoth Obado, at Angugo Primary School in Migori on October 22, 2016. Mr Kamau has said his organisation will donate foodstuff to poor families. FILE PHOTO 

By VIVIAN JEBET
Ahadi Kenya Trust and Lotto foundation will donate foodstuff to poor families nationwide.

Food will be distributed in Isiolo, Turkana, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Kilifi, Kwale, Tharaka Nithi, West Pokot and Migori counties.

Distributing food to households in Chumvi Yere, Isiolo County, on Friday, Ahadi Kenya CEO Stanley Kamau said the food will enable them welcome Christmas comfortably.

He also gave out 600 shoes.

Mr Kamau also said security will not be realized if communities are poor, uneducated and unemployed.

He also donated a motorcycle ambulance to the county.

He was accompanied by Governor Godana Doyo’s wife, Madina.

On her part, Mrs Doyo called on communities to coexist peacefully for development.