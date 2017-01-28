By VIVIAN JEBET

Isiolo County government is set to re-align its budget to cushion thousands of residents confronted by drought.

Governor Godana Doyo said changes will be made to address the issue of persistent dry spell.

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) estimates that about 60,000 people in the county are in need of food.

Complementing the national government's food distribution programme, Governor Doyo said they will also deliver food and water to the victims.

The county's Assembly is yet to approve the Supplementary budget.

"We will also conduct water trucking and offer fuel to herders who rely on boreholes in far flung areas of Yamicha, Urura and Sericho among other grazing zones, where pastoralists have camped with their livestock," he said.

Herders from neighbouring Wajir, Marsabit, Garissa and Samburu counties have migrated to the region in search of water and pasture.

Mr Doyo further said a team will be formed to help in managing and coordinating interventions.