Mr Natembeya ordered police officers to arrest anyone found loitering past 8.30pm in the two areas.

By VIVIAN JEBET

The government has imposed a two-week curfew in Bulla Pesa and Kambi ya Juu in Isiolo town following increased crime.

The restriction ordered by Isiolo County Commissioner George Natembeya during Jamhuri celebrations started yesterday.

He said police officers will patrol the areas to flush out criminals who were freely roaming at night and conducting their illegal activities.

“We have decided to impose the curfew to arrest gangs that have been terrorizing locals in those two areas, anyone found loitering past the said time will be detained at the Isiolo police station for questioning,” he noted.

Several cases ranging from armed violence, robbery and murder have been reported in the areas.

The administrator further warned boda boda operators to cease ferrying customers during night hours saying some were criminals.

This follows death of a 20-year-old man on Monday whose body was found dumped near a school in Isiolo town.

He said the curfew was not official but would help solve crime cases in Isiolo town.

On health, the government official lashed out at Governor Godana Doyo for failing to employ enough health workers in the county due to the conflict between the executive and the County Public Service Board.

He said medical equipment donated by the national government to Isiolo Referral and Garba Tulla hospitals were not put in use to benefit locals.

“The expensive medical equipment brought by the national government were lying at the facilities while patients continue to suffer,” he said.