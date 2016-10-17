By VIVIAN JEBET

The Isiolo County government will introduce a new rice variety that is drought resistant in an effort to improve food security in the region.

The crop will be tested on a pilot project in three sub-counties.

Agriculture Chief Officer Adan Jaldesa Sunday said a variety of rice that grows with minimum water will be planted by 30 farmers from Garba Tula, Isiolo Central and Merti by December 2016.

He said through the project, about 40 tonnes of rice will be produced every year.

Mr Jaldesa, who did not disclose the amount of funds used to purchase seeds, maintained that the move will help reduce over-reliance on relief food and supplies from other counties.

He further urged farmers to visit the agricultural training centre in Isiolo Town to learn about other crops that can be grown in their areas.

The county government has also partnered with other stakeholders to build dams to control floods during heavy rains.