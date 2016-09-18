By VIVIAN JEBET

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has urged pastoralist communities living in northern Kenya to end bloody conflicts and coexist peacefully.

He also said a peace meeting is urgently needed to resolve issues of insecurity and clashes pitting two pastoralist communities living along the boundary of Isiolo and Garissa counties.

At least seven people have died in less than three weeks at the Isiolo-Garissa border due to fights over pasture and water.

Mr Duale who represented Deputy President William Ruto in funds drive in aid of Sericho Secondary School and 19 women and two youth groups from Isiolo North Constituency said the government would provide support to county commissioners from the region to curb insecurity.

“I will personally brief President Uhuru Kenyatta on the insecurity witnessed in the two neighbouring counties so as to seek an immediate solution,” he said.

NKAISSERY VISIT

At the same time, Mr Duale said that Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery will meet with MPs from Isiolo, Garissa, Wajir, Marsabit, Tana River and Mandera to discuss ways to eradicate the problem.

During the funds drive, Mr Duale was accompanied by MPs Abdullahi Banticha (Isiolo South), Ali Rasso Dido (Saku), Ali Wario (Tana River), Ms Tiyah Galgallo (Isiolo Woman Representative) and nominated Senator Fatuma Dhullo.

The leaders, who also drummed up support for the Jubilee Party, said they would mobilise their electorate in the region to re-elect President Kenyatta.

They said northern Kenya had received a share of government appointments and had witnessed improved development.

They called on the government to quickly initiate dialogue between the Borana and Somali communities in Isiolo South and Lagdera constituencies.