By VIVIAN JEBET

Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro has urged pastoralist communities to support the Jubilee Party in the 2017 election, saying the opposition has no agenda for the country.

Speaking in in Isiolo on Sunday, the Speaker, who drummed up support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election, said Kenyans would make a great mistake if they elect a government that has no agenda for them and future generations.

While presiding over a funds drive for the youth at Ngaremara Secondary School, Mr Ethuro urged the communities to stop being used by “selfish” politicians.

He noted that the Jubilee administration has initiated many development projects including opening up of road networks within the country, built the standard gauge railway project and has increased electricity connection in remote areas.

“The president and his government have opened up the region for international business,” he said.