Farmers in Isiolo say KDF encroaching on their land

Hundreds of farmers from Burat in Isiolo have Tuesday demonstrated over what they say is encroachment of their land by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The protesters, while carrying placards and chanting ‘haki yetu’, marched for more than five kilometres to present a petition to Isiolo County Commissioner George Natembeya.

Women, men and youth from 10 villages protested plans by the School of Artillery (SOA) to annex land near them.

Mr John Oyan, a farmer, said they have been harassed for years by the soldiers whom he claimed have endangered their lives by leaving explosives used in training on their land.

Their petition calls for issuance of title deeds for the disputed areas.

The protestors also accused the army of contradicting their agreement by fencing off the area, destroying their crops and preventing them from building permanent structures in the disputed area.

Mr Oyan said the Kenya Army requested for 100 hectares of land for their training in 1981 which they were granted by the elders but have since extended the acreage.

SETTLED BY MZEE JOMO KENYATTA

“The agreement with the Kenya Army was made with the elders, some of whom have signed the petition.

"We have been living on this land since 1972 when President Jomo Kenyatta directed us to settle here and have the full possession of the land,” said Mr Oyan.

Another farmer, Ms Eunice Wangari, told the county security team that the delay in confirming their ownership of the land has violated their rights since they do not have permanent buildings or assets.

About 10,000 residents living in the area are said to have been affected.

“We have made several efforts to get our land. We have gone to court, petitioned the county government and our elected leaders but nothing has been forthcoming as KDF continue to encroach on our land,” said Ms Wangari.

The location is a food basket for Isiolo Town and other neighbouring counties.

The county commissioner who received the petition pledged to provide feedback on the boundary dispute from the government in two weeks.

“No military personnel is allowed to violate the rights of citizens. They should guard the properties of Kenyans,” noted Mr Natembeya.