By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

More by this Author

The Borana community’s Warjida clan have endorsed Isiolo Governor Godana Doyo for re-election in the 2017 elections for a second term.

But Mr Doyo’s closest competitor Hussein Golicha, who is also from the same clan, disputed the decision and vowed to continue with his campaigns for the gubernatorial seat after he failed to win the elders’ support.

Mr Doyo was Wednesday selected to head the county for another five-year term after a four-day meeting by the elders also called Jirma at a meeting in Kinna.

The president of the council of elders, Jatani Wako, and organising-secretary, Mohamed Ali, said they considered incumbency in their support for Mr Doyo to go for another term.

Also present at the event was Isiolo Woman Representative Tiyah Galgalo and Majority Leader Adan Wako, who is also the Kinna Ward MCA.

DOYO THE RIGHT MAN

“We all agreed that vying for an electoral position is democracy but we felt that it is right that Mr Doyo continues. We want the incumbent to defend his seat in the coming August general elections because it does not make sense supporting a new candidate,” Mr Wako announced adding that the governor’s impressive development record won him their support.

Mr Doyo thanked the elders for the honour, saying he has time to continue with his transformative agenda for the county that receives one of the lowest allocations every financial year.

The governor exuded confidence of a win in the 2017 elections saying his administration has initiated many development projects in the health, water, infrastructure and livestock sectors not seen before in the county that local leaders say was marginalised for long.

Mr Wako added that they would consider his competitors for another opportunity in the subsequent elections.

OTHER ASPIRANTS

Others eyeing the governor’s position are Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority (Tarda) chairman Abdul Bahari from the Karayu clan, Mr Adan Kabelo from the NGO world and Mr Domisiano Maingi from Isiolo Town.

Senator Mohammed Kuti has also featured in county political discussions as a possible candidate.

Isiolo is one of the biggest beneficiaries of devolution with the development of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) Corridor that will see the county become one of the major transit points.

The construction of a modern airport and a resort city are underway as the benefits start to trickle down.

The county consists of two constituencies, Isiolo North and Isiolo South with the Borana, Turkana, Samburu and Meru being the dominant communities.