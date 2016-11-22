By VIVIAN JEBET

More by this Author

A heavy downpour delayed the start of KSCE examinations at Kipsing Secondary School in Isiolo County on Tuesday.

A vehicle carrying Physics Paper I and History Paper I was unable to cross the swollen Longopito seasonal river.

Isiolo Deputy County Commissioner Mwachaunga Chaunga said they contacted the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) who sent a helicopter to airlift the examinations to the school.

The papers were distributed at around 6am from a container in Oldonyiro, about 45 kilometres, away but they were delivered to the school at 10.50am.

One student who missed the Physics paper sat it together with 16 others who did the History test.

Mr Chaunga said due to heavy rains in the region, such delays could be experienced throughout the exam period.