New members of staff who were recently hired by the Isiolo County’s Finance and Water departments were Monday blocked from accessing their offices, a move that prompted protests.

About 100 locals from Bulla Pesa took to the streets protesting against the move to block the new employees, terming it unconstitutional.

According to Nominated MCA Hassan Shano, the county public service Board hired 11 staff in the two critical departments.

The MCA said that four staff belonging to the Finance department were denied access to their new offices when they reported Monday following orders from county secretary Ibrahim Wako.

Ms Asha Guyo, the Isiolo County Secretary of Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation who led the peaceful protest said the board followed due procedures in the recruitment of the new staff and questioned the motive behind the executive’s move to block them from assuming office.

She accused the county secretary of interfering with the board’s mandate.

“The county public service board is an independent entity. The executive should leave the board to perform its mandate,” said Ms Guyo.

The protesters also called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to intervene, saying the executive wants to fill in the positions with their preferred employees.

But Mr Wako denied allegations of blocking the staff saying their deployment had not been effected.

“Our stand remains the same. We do not have funds to pay salaries to the extra employees and we are currently facing a huge wage bill,” he said.