The Isiolo Council of Elders has cautioned politicians to desist from making inflammatory and divisive utterances during campaigns ahead of August elections.

The council composed of Turkana, Somali, Borana, Samburu, Meru and other minority group communities urged local political leaders to spearhead cohesion during their campaigns.

They spoke at Al-Falah Islamic Centre in Isiolo Town on Wednesday.

One of the elders, Mr Ahmed Set who, is also the National Council of elders Treasurer, warned locals to be wary of politicians forming their own councils for political advancement.

ADVICE TO YOUTHS

“We are worried that some politicians are using divisive language and might cause disharmony in our county as [we head] to the August election,” said Mr Set.

Turkana Council of Elders Chairman Nicholas Asuran and minority groups chairman Fred Kinaru said youths are being exploited by politicians to cause chaos during rallies organised by their opponents.

They challenged the youths not to be misused by politicians but instead demand for accountability from them during campaigns.