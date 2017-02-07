By VIVIAN JEBET

Some elders from Isiolo County have said all aspirants for various seats should be allowed to conduct their campaigns freely without being barred by “fake political endorsements”.

They said some individuals are barring aspirants from contesting and exercising their democratic rights to vie in the August elections arguing that their clans or communities have endorsed other candidates for various positions.

Mr Galgalo Halakhe, an elder, said all aspirants should be allowed to seek votes from all communities in the region without any political discrimination.

POLITICAL SELFISHNESS

He termed their move to bar certain candidates from contesting as selfish and politically instigated by their opponents to influence the outcome of the election.

The elders from several clans who met Tuesday in Isiolo Town also called on authorities to investigate some individuals said to be promoting ethnicity among communities in the region.

They condemned the ethnic utterances said to have been made during a political meeting and asked the county security team to investigate claims of incitement uttered by the suspects.

“We ought to allow all aspirants to campaign and sell their agendas.

"Those preaching hate messages to other communities should be investigated since it might lead to violence,” said Mr Halakhe.