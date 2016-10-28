By VIVIAN JEBET

Isiolo leaders have condemned the killings of three herders by a ranger at the Samburu National Reserve.

Two brothers, Maniki Lengokwai, 28, and Ben Lengokwai, 20, are recuperating from gunshot wounds at Isiolo Referral Hospital.

Isiolo County Deputy Speaker David Lemantile accused the rangers of using unnecessary force.

He said the act was inhuman and against the law since the morans were unarmed and had gone to negotiate peacefully for the release of four women who were being held after they were caught searching for pasture for their goats.

Mr Lemantile denied claims that the morans engaged the rangers in a shootout. He called on the Kenya National Human Rights Commission to intervene and investigate the killings.

“We want the government to take stern action against the ranger who shot dead three morans and injured two. This is uncalled for since he could have used dialogue instead to solve the matter,” said Mr Lemantile.

The victims hailed from Loruko, Burat Ward, in Isiolo but had crossed to Samburu County, where the shootings happened.

Two of the morans died on the spot and another died while undergoing treatment at the health centre.

Their bodies were taken to the Isiolo Referral Hospital mortuary.

Kian Letabu, a witness, claimed that the nine morans who went to rescue the women had "rungus", and not firearms as claimed by the rangers.

He added that as they were negotiating for the release of the women with some rangers, another ranger appeared and started shooting indiscriminately.

“We were forced to run to hide at the nearby bush to save our lives; we normally pay fines when someone is found herding or searching for pastures inside the reserve, but they did not want that this time,” said Mr Letabu.

The survivors, who suffered gunshot wounds in their thighs and abdomens, called for the arrest of the perpetrator.