By VIVIAN JEBET

The government will import the first consignment of maize in July to feed hungry Kenyans affected by the ongoing drought.

Speaking while distributing relief food to residents of Ngaremara in Isiolo County on Tuesday, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri said the country has enough maize to feed the hungry until June.

Mr Kiunjuri was accompanied by Isiolo Governor Godana Doyo, Isiolo Woman Representative Tiyah Galgalo, Nominated Senator Fatuma Dhullo, and Isiolo County Commissioner George Natembeya.

The minister termed importing the consignment as the ‘last line of defence’.

He said there are 21 million bags of maize in the country being held by farmers and another 1.3 million bags at the National Cereals and Produce Board stores.

Mr Kiunjuri said there are no reported deaths due to the drought.

“No cases of deaths have been reported so far in the affected counties,” he said.

TWO MILLION HUNGRY KENYANS

Mr Kiunjuri said a new survey of people in need of food is expected to rise the figure to two million by the end of January.

Until last week, those in dire need of food were 1.3 million people.

Mr Kiunjuri said the government is scaling up the livestock off-take programme within the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock by purchasing animals in counties affected by drought.

At least 4,500 animals are set to be slaughtered in Marsabit and 4,000 in Isiolo County.

Mr Kiunjuri announced that 100 cattle will be slaughtered in Ngaremara on Saturday.

“Most of the animals are very weak due to drought and we have scaled up the (off-take) programme to cushion pastoralists from experiencing losses,” he said.

According to the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), about 60,000 people are in need of food in Isiolo County.

The minister noted that the government will ensure no pupils will drop out of school due to the drought.

Counties affected by drought include Garissa, Mandera, Isiolo, Marsabit, Samburu, Laikipia, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River and Wajir.