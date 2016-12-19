By VIVIAN JEBET

About 200 traders whose stalls were demolished for being on a road reserve in Isiolo Town have put them up again on the same site.

But the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a fresh notice asking them to vacate from the road reserve.

However, the traders want the county government to find an alternative site for them before January 8, 2017.

On Monday, Chairman David Mutembei blamed the county government and an NGO, the Centre for Youth Linkages and Empowerment Programme (Cylep), for disowning the traders even after they lost their property during the last demolition.

“We decided to return to the location since we have not been shown an alternative site where we will conduct our businesses,” said Mr Mutebei.

They also demanded that the county government and the NGO which had constructed modern stalls along the road reserve to compensate them, saying the earlier notice to vacate was not communicated to them.

But Town Administrator Ali Wako said the county government has identified two sites for relocation.

“KeNHA wanted to vacate them immediately after demolition but we asked for more time as we finalise on our plans to relocate them,” said Mr Wako.