By VIVIAN JEBET

Isiolo leaders have expressed concern over a rise in voter transfers to the county.

County Assembly Speaker Mohammed Tubi claimed hundreds of people have been transferred from the neighbouring counties into Isiolo Town and Isiolo North Constituency to register as voters.

The Speaker further claimed that the transfer of voters is highly suspicious and might lead to conflicts in the area.

He alleged that there is an influx of people at registration centres who do not even know their polling stations.

Mr Tubi called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the (county) security committee to be vigilant to avoid conflict.

Wabera Ward MCA Salesio Kiambi claimed some politicians are bribing voters to register in their wards to influence the outcome of August elections.

But Isiolo North IEBC Coordinator Wario Ibrahim said only 1,414 people have transferred their votes in the whole constituency.