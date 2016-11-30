By VIVIAN JEBET

More than 20 female aspirants from Isiolo County have been trained on leadership skills.

The aspirants from pastoralists communities, who claimed to have been denied opportunities to vie for political positions, were urged to shun cultural barriers that hinder them from contesting as the 2017 elections approach.

Conrad Bosire, the devolution advisor from Katiba Institute, said women should take advantage of political slots provided in the Constitution.

Most of the women at the training declared their intentions to vie for ward representative positions saying the Isiolo County Assembly currently does not have elected women representatives.

Mr Bosire said the Constitution has empowered women to contest alongside male aspirants hence the need for women to come out and sell their agendas.

“Women should take advantage to vie for political positions considering that the new constitution has provided some slots for them,” said Mr Bosire.

An aspirant for the Isiolo North Constituency seat Lucy Mworia called on non-governmental organisations to give financial support to women.