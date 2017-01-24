By VIVIAN JEBET

Youth in Isiolo Town have protested over what they termed as delays in the vetting process for issuing national identification cards.

While displaying documents used during vetting, the protesters from Bulla Pesa and Isiolo Central appealed to the government to hasten the process to ensure they acquire the IDs.

Mr Patrick Mwenda said despite them having all the crucial documents for vetting, youth and women have been camping at a chief’s office for long without assistance.

“The President ordered chiefs to ensure that we apply and receive our IDs on time when he visited the town last week but we do not seem to get any assistance,” said Mr Mwenda.

The protesters said they are afraid of being locked out of the ongoing mass voter registration.

Mr Mwenda said they have been rendered helpless since they cannot apply for jobs or licenses to do business.

They further claimed they are harassed by police who demand the document, which they do not have, when crimes are reported in their neighbourhoods.

“It is our right to have the official identification. We need to apply for jobs, vote in the upcoming election and enjoy our freedom just like any other Kenyan,” said Mr Abdullahi Hassan.

Ms Zainab Yusuf, a mother, claimed to have waited for the document for five years.

When contacted, Isiolo Assistant County Commissioner Otieno Okich said all chiefs were tasked with vetting applicants for IDs.