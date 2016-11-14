Isiolo youths urged to reject handouts from politicians

By VIVIAN JEBET

Religious leaders in Isiolo County have urged youths to challenge aspirants eyeing different seats in next year’s polls on how they intend to assist them improve their region instead of allowing the politicians to misuse them.

“We want youths to desist from being exploited by some politicians who are using them to cause disharmony during rallies,” said Inter-faith based organization chairman Ahmed Set during a fundraiser at Al Falah area on Sunday.

This comes after supporters of two gubernatorial aspirants nearly clashed during a fund raiser in Ngaremara, Isiolo two weeks ago.

The leaders also warned politicians to stop spreading hate while traversing the region to drum up support for themselves and other candidates saying the county was peaceful.

“We will work together with the political leaders and youths to ensure that the county remains peaceful even as we head towards the 2017 polls,” said Mr Set.