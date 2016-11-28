By VIVIAN JEBET

The county government of Isiolo has been blamed for failing to serve traders in Isiolo Town with an eviction notice that led to the demolition of stalls by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

Isiolo Deputy County Commissioner Mwachaunga Chaunga, who addressed protesting traders on Monday, said it was the county’s responsibility to inform traders of the planned demolition.

The stalls, which were constructed through a joint partnership between the Centre for Youth Linkages and Empowerment Programme (Cylep) and the county government, were destroyed by KeNHA officials last week.

In letter addressed to the highways authority and signed by the county secretary, the county government was to demolish the structures by September 9, failure to which the authority would demolish them.

ROAD RESERVE

“The roads authority demolished stalls on road reserves last week.

“The county government delayed in demolishing the structures and finding an alternative site for the traders as agreed.

“They had exceeded the agreed [on timelines] and KeNHA demolished [them] as per the agreement,” Mr Mwacahuanga said.

The traders vowed to sue the county government and (Cylep) which constructed the modern stalls.

Ms Rose Makena, a businesswoman, questioned the motive of Cylep and the county government in building the stalls on a road reserve.

The traders want the county government and the NGO to compensate them saying the notice to vacate was not communicated to them despite KeNHA having issued a warning.