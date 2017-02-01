By VIVIAN JEBET

Elders from Borana’s Sakuye clan have differed over the announcement by Isiolo Senator Mohamed Kuti that he will vie for the gubernatorial seat.

Two factions have emerged, one backing nominated Senator Fatuma Dhullo for the senatorial position and another endorsing Mr Kuti to vie for governor in the August elections.

On Tuesday, Mr Kuti confirmed that he is in the race to unseat Governor Godana Doyo.

The two groups held separate meetings in Isiolo Town and issued statements on their preferred candidates.

The anti-Kuti team led by Mr Hassan Galma, who claims he is the Sakuye Council of Elders chairman and Hassan Balla, a former councillor, said elders from the clan had in a previous meeting endorsed Ms Dhullo for the senatorial position and another aspirant, Mr Abdi Koropu, for the Isiolo South MP’s post.

They two said the clan, which is among the largest among Borana speakers is not interested in the gubernatorial position.

CLAN'S FLAG BEARER

But another faction led by Mr Omar Wako, who claims to be the genuine Sakuye council chairman and Mr Mohammed Guyo (council’s treasurer), insisted that Senator Kuti is the clan’s flag bearer for the Isiolo gubernatorial seat.

Mr Wako accused those against Mr Kuti’s decision of being imposters who are “deciding” on behalf of the clan without its consent.

But the Galma-led team, in a separate meeting in Isiolo town, denounced Dr Kuti’s announcement to vie, saying the clan had earlier negotiated with other major clans and were “given” the senator’s slot, which Mr Kuti had gone against by deciding to vie for governorship.

Those opposing Dr Kuti’s candidature further stated that the senator had in 2016 informed them through a letter that he would retire from active politics during an elders meeting in Garba Tula, which the senator quickly denied, saying he had been absent due to illness.

KUTI ALLIES

But those allied to Dr Kuti said the clan endorsed him following public demand from other communities in the region.

“The group denouncing Mr Kuti’s bid is only interested in spoiling the senator’s ambition to become governor. Mr Kuti’s decision to vie is his democratic right and should be respected,” said Mr Jatani.

Elders allied to Ms Dhullo said they will not front any leader for the gubernatorial position saying it is “reserved” for other Borana clans, particularly the Karayu and Warjida.

RUIN LINE-UP

“The gubernatorial position will be filled by the remaining Borana clans.

"Mr Kuti’s bid will ruin our line-up in the coming elections,” said Mr Galma.

Several Meru leaders who are in support of Senator Kuti’s bid led by former councillor Elijah Mugambi and Wabera Ward MCA Salesio Kiambi disputed claims that some of their community members were involved in illegal voter importation in support of the gubernatorial aspirant.

They called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and security agencies to launch investigations on utterances made by the elders.

Senator Kuti’s has served as an MP for two terms. He also served as a minister during former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.