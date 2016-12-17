By VIVIAN JEBET

More by this Author

Meru community leaders living in Isiolo want elections for Jubilee Party interim county officials redone after citing biasness in last week's exercise.

Led by MCAs Moses Kithinji (Bula Pesa) and Salesio Kiambi (Wabera), they termed the process a deception, arguing that Meru community is the second largest among the five communities in the county yet they were granted only one slot out of the 19.

The team told the National Party secretariat to revoke the process and have it repeated in Isiolo, failure to which they might decamp to other parties.

“We want a fresh exercise conducted in the county failure to which we will quit and join other parties,” Mr Kithinji said.

Mr Kithinji further accused other leaders of favouritism.

He cited that the single appointing of Mr Stephen Gitonga as the deputy organising secretary representing the Ameru community was not fair since other communities had more than five officials.

Consequently, the elections team leader David Koech told the disgruntled members to draw up a list of officials who would reflect the face of the entire county.