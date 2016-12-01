By VIVIAN JEBET

A number of animals stolen a month ago from Kom in Isiolo County have been recovered and returned to their owners.

The more than 35 goats and sheep were part of 105 animals stolen from Boranas during a raid by suspected Rendille attackers.

During the raid, the bandits drove away the animals after killing a herder.

Senior Chief Hassan Hokicha of Odha Location said it took efforts from elders from the two communities and other administrators to recover the animals.

However, no one has been arrested in connection with the theft.

The chief called on herders to desist from cattle theft saying the government is keen on eradicating the vice.

“We have been holding several peace meetings between pastoralist communities and herders at the grazing areas urging them to stop cattle rustling,” he said.