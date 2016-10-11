Man and his 7-year-old son hacked to death in bizarre killing

By VIVIAN JEBET

A man and his son were Monday night killed at Burat area in Isiolo County.

The heads of the victims, Stephen Ekiru, 51 and his seven-year-old son, were severed while in their house.

Isiolo police commander Charles Ontita confirmed the incident said the bodies also had deep cuts.

Mr Ekiru's genitals were also chopped off by the unknown assailants.

"The man’s genitals were chopped off and pinned on a tree, about 30 metres from their homestead," said Mr Ontita.

The boy's head is said to have been hacked by a sharp object but remained attached to the body.

The police boss said the boy also appeared to have been strangled because of some marks on his body.

The bodies were taken to Isiolo Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Mr Ontita added that investigations into the murder were at an advanced stage and they would arrest the killers.