The health workers also want their employer to stop the unfair sponsorship of health care workers for studies where the criteria for consideration and selection are unknown.

By VIVIAN JEBET

More by this Author

Health workers in Isiolo have threatened to go on strike if their working conditions and promotions are not addressed by next week.

In a letter addressed to the county secretary and the head of the county public service board, the health workers list a number of unsolved issues despite an earlier agreement between the union and the county government.

Kenya National Union of Nurses Isiolo branch secretary Lewis Miriti said the county government should promote qualified nurses, pay health risk, referral allowances and additional 44 nurses be employed.

Mr Miriti said the position of nursing director be filled as it is in the scheme of services.

“We have been raising our concerns which the county promised to address several times but nothing has been forth coming. They even promised to promote some health workers in July but failed to do so,” he said.

The health workers also want their employer to stop the unfair sponsorship of health care workers for studies where the criteria for consideration and selection are unknown.

“The Kenya National Union of Nurses now demands that the issues be sorted out. If our demands will not be settled by December 5, then more than 450 health workers will commence our strike,” said Mr Miriti adding they are open for dialogue before the expiry of the notice.

County Secretary Ibrahim Wako confirmed that they have received the strike notice saying the health workers issues were being addressed.

Mr Wako noted that the Council of Governors will be having a forum on that day (December 5) to deliberate on the health workers grievances countrywide saying it was a national issue.