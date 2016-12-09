By VIVIAN CHEBET

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has asked communities in Isiolo County to partner with security agencies to fight radicalization.

Mr Kibicho said young people from the county continue to be recruited to join terror groups.

He requested locals to partner with the security agencies by providing information on recruiters and suspects for investigations and arrest.

“Radicalization issue will be a blow to Isiolo’s poised status as a key town in the country,” he said.

The PS spoke on Thursday during a public consultation forum on projects to be funded through the Equalization fund.

Isiolo has been identified as a recruiting ground for Al-Shabaab.

According to police reports, more than 20 youths have reportedly disappeared and are suspected to have crossed into Somalia to join the Al-Shabaab.

Some suspected recruiters have been arrested and prosecuted in courts while some of the youth who had crossed to join the terror group have returned.