Police have arrested 20 herders who were grazing their animals illegally along the disputed Isiolo-Meru border and impounded 320 animals.

The suspects were taken to Subuiga Police Station and are to help police identify others who have been illegally grazing their livestock in people's farms.

Isiolo County Commissioner George Natembeya said more than 50 officers from Meru and Isiolo counties pursued the illegal grazers on Monday evening.

He said the animals including cattle, goats, donkeys and sheep will be held until the owners reclaim them.

The animals are held under tight police security at the Isiolo Stadium.

RECORD STATEMENTS

"The owners will be compelled to record statements and [be] prosecuted for grazing their animals in other people's farms.

“We have a challenge with grazers during [the] drought [season] but that doesn't allow them to graze their livestock in private farms," said the administrator.

The farms in Mutonyi and Kirimi are main suppliers of food to Isiolo Town and mainly rely on irrigation.

Mr Natembeya said the armed herders were causing tension in the area.

But some of the herders who camped at the Isiolo Stadium awaiting the release of their animals accused the officers of subjecting them to unnecessary punishment.

Mr Joseph Lomekin said police rounded up animals in the area together with other livestock that were grazing in the right place.