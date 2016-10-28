School receives 117 tablets in learning project

By VIVIAN JEBET

More by this Author

A primary school in Isiolo County has been given 117 tablets as the national government emphasised its commitment to provide the devices to all Class One pupils by this year's end.

Njenga Miiri, secretary for administration at the Attorney General’s office, said the Digital Literacy Programme will be finalized by December.

Mr Miiri - who was accompanied by Isiolo Governor Godana Doyo during the launch of the programme at St Kizito Primary School on Friday - said the project is preparing learners to become competitive globally.

The government had set aside Sh17 billion for the project whose tender was awarded to Moi University and its partner JP SA Couto and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and its partner, Positivo BGH, in February this year.

“The project has brought other positive impacts: for example, through the Ministry of Energy, connection of power to schools and rural areas,” Mr Miiri said.

St Kizito Primary School is the fourth institution to receive the tablets in Isiolo County.

Governor Doyo and Mr Miiri called on teachers, pupils and parents to safeguard the items and report suspected thieves to police for arrest and prosecution.