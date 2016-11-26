By VIVIAN JEBET

About 250 traders in Isiolo town are at a loss after their stalls were destroyed on Saturday morning.

The stalls, which were constructed through a joint partnership between the Center for Youth Linkages and Empowerment Programme (CYLEP) and the county government, were destroyed by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) officials.

Isiolo town Administrator Ali Wako said KeNHA had issued a notice a month ago to demolish the modern stalls since they were on the road reserve.

“We received a notice from KeNHA regarding demolition and we forwarded to CYLEP, who are the revenue collectors. They were supposed to communicate to their clients (traders) since they are the ones who collect rent and lease the stalls,” he said.

The businesspeople, led by their chairperson James Mwenda, said they had not been notified regarding the demolition.

“We woke up to find our items scattered. Some have been destroyed and stolen by thieves after the stalls were demolished at around 4am on Saturday,” Mr Mwenda said.

Miraa traders who operated on the Isiolo-Marsabit highway suffered the same fate.

The asked the county government to intervene, saying they do not have an alternative site to conduct their business.

Earlier, the County Assembly had temporarily suspended the construction and allocation of modern stalls in Isiolo town until a Committee on Trade inquires about the stalls.

About 750 stalls were constructed to improve trade in the town.